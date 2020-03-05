South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

