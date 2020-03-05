South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,227,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

