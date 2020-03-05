South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.16% of Deluxe worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

