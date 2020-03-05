South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.42. 647,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. CL King began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.