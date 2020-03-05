South Dakota Investment Council Sells 39,600 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

DLTR traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.99. 4,237,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.