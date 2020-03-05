South Dakota Investment Council Sells 410 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $117.23. 140,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,031. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

