South Dakota Investment Council Sells 54,680 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,680 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.19% of United States Steel worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,678,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.