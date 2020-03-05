SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,937,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.