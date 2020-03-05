Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 2,722,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,875. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

