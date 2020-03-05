Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.44.
NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.93. 30,860,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,826. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 231,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,446,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 497,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Featured Article: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.