Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.44.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.93. 30,860,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,826. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 231,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,446,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 497,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

