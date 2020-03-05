ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €9.00 ($10.47) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($14.26).

FRA TKA traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €7.26 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 9,664,720 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.56 and a 200-day moving average of €11.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

