UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €70.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.41 ($55.13). 433,364 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.13.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

