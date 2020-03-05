United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 5,275,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $115.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

