ValuEngine Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Sell

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Shares of GGB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,437,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.34.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
