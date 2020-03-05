ValuEngine Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,798. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,652 shares of company stock worth $9,398,392. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit