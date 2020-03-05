ValuEngine Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to “Buy”

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,798. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,652 shares of company stock worth $9,398,392. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

