Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 269,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DORM. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.