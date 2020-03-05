Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 5,755,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,656. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.