Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 1,949 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Rogers by 14.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

