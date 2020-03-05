Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,889,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,696,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,345. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

