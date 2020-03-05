Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 770,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 671,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 402,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 309,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 1,989,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,419. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

