Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 756,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.