Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,836,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of EXI traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

