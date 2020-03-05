Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 7,333,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71 and a beta of -0.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.