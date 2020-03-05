Wrapmanager Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,621 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,281 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9,016.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 65,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,189 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 780,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

