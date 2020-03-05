Wrapmanager Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingredion by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ingredion by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.50. 850,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,778. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

