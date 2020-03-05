Wrapmanager Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 2,893,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,982. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.