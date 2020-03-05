Wrapmanager Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,808 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 7,250,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

