Wrapmanager Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

DISCA traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 6,480,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

