Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Motco grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 1,081,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,955. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

