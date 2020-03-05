Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $204,000 in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $25.75 on Thursday, hitting $627.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $436.45 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.16 and its 200 day moving average is $595.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

