Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $205,000 in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after buying an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 961,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,866. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

