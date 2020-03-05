Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $223,000 in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.41. 130,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,569. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.