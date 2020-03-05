Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $223,000 in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.41. 130,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,569. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit