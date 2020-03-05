Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 345,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,281. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,227.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

