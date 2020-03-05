Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 7,235,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

