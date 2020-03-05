Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $73,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after buying an additional 313,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

NYSE:FDX traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,391. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $128.75 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

