Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $73,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after buying an additional 313,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

NYSE:FDX traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,391. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $128.75 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit