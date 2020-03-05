Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. 735,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,213. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.