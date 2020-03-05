Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth about $17,486,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $9.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.44. 153,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,595. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.66. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $274.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

