Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,636. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.