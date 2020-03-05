Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 15,841,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,543,730. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

