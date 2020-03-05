Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 546,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

