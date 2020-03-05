Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 13,524 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth $745,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after buying an additional 91,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,330,000 after buying an additional 744,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amcor by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 8,225,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

