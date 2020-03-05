Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL remained flat at $$12.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: Support Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit