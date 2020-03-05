Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,175 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit