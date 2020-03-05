Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,175 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

