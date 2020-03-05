Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000.

KXI traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 644,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,129. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

