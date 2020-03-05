Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IXJ stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. 203,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

