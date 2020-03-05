Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 426,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 116,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 4,386,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,703. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

