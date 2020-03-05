Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 663,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

