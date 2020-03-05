Zacks: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) Given $13.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,801,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group comprises about 2.1% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned approximately 11.86% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of AIH stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 227,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.