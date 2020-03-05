Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 2,935,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zendesk from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

