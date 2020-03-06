$0.15 EPS Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 4,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,920. Camtek has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

